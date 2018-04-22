Jungels roars to Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory

Bob Jungels secured the Quick-Step Floors team their first Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory thanks to a daring solo breakaway.

Bob Jungels' bravery paid off in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege as the Quick-Step Floors rider cruised to glory in the 104th edition of the race.

Jungels went on a solo breakaway with nearly 20 kilometres to go and, despite several big names positioned in the chasing pack, remained clear of the field to coast over the line.

The Luxembourg national champion finished in a time of six hours, 24 minutes and 44 seconds to secure his team's first ever win in the one-day classic.

EF Education First/Drapac rider Michael Woods claimed second place after seeing off AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet in a sprint.

Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors was fourth, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain–Merida) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) faded in the closing stages to finish 13th and 31st respectively.