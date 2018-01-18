Jordan speaks on 'good run of goalscoring form' after downing Wolves

For the fourth time in his last seven games in all competitions, Jordan Ayew found his way onto the score sheet for Swansea City.

On Wednesday, the striker was at his best as he netted to help the Jack Army to a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English FA third-round replay.

It was an amazing goal by all standards as the 26-year-old danced past five Wolves men before beating goalkeeper Will Norris with his shot.

“Leroy passed me the ball and I had some space in front of me, so I just ran at the defence and managed to score,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official

“It was a positive thing and good for our confidence.

“I’m on a good run of goalscoring form, but the most important thing is that the team are doing well and improving.

“I try to give my best every time and it’s just a bonus for me to score. I just need to continue like that.”

Ayew opened the scoring after just 11 minutes, before Wilfried Bony registered the winner on 69 minutes after Diogo Jota restored parity for the second tier side three minutes earlier.

“We started the game very well,” the Black Star added.

“We showed that we are a Premier League team in the first half, but got a bit too comfortable and that’s when they scored the goal from our mistake.

“But we outplayed them for most of the game and that is positive for our confidence going into the next game.

“We’re coming up to a crucial stage of the season and every match is going to be important.

“We know it’s not going to be easy but, with the support as well as the quality and confidence that we have now, we need to start improving and getting points on the board.”

Ayew has made 28 appearances, involving 23 starts and seven goals, in all competitions for Swansea so far this season.

He joined the Jack Army in January last year.