Former NRL prospect Jordan Mailata makes NFL squad

Australian giant Jordan Mailata has achieved the improbable and made the roster of Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles and the NFL's other 31 teams were forced to cut their rosters from 90 players to 53 on Saturday and Mailata, a 203cm tall, 157kg former South Sydney Rabbitohs prospect, made the squad.

"This is still the start of everything and I still know where I need to get going," Mailata said.

"People think that I made it. No. Like I said, I am happy with where I’m at, but I still want to get better every day, and when I sit here and think about how far I’ve come, I’m happy with all the progress that I’ve made but I can’t settle for it."

Jordan Mailata made the Eagles' 53-man roster today. He has the chance to become a standout left tackle.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2018

Australian rookie punter Cameron Johnston, after a strong pre-season, has also made the squad as the team's first-choice punter.

Mailata's selection is extraordinary considering he only played his first organised American football game a month ago and the long list of more experienced players who the Eagles cut on Saturday ahead of Thursday's NFL regular season opener.