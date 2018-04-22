Archer sends down brutal 150km/h yorker in IPL

Big Bash star Jofra Archer has announced himself to the Indian Premier League, starring with ball in the Rajasthan Royals' three-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians.

Archer made his name with the Hobart Hurricanes over the summer to earn himself a $1.4m IPL gig with the Royals – and it's already paying off.

The 23-year-old took three wickets in the 19th over to reduce Mumbai from 4-153 to 7-158 before nine runs in the final over set Rajasthan a target of 168 runs.

It was his last wicket that was the most impressive.

Already sending them down at some pace, Archer rifled in a 149.2km/h yorker to dismiss Mitchell McClenaghan for a golden duck.

The Kiwi had no chance. Pic: IPL More

Archer's death bowling kept the Royals in contention after Suryakumar Yadav (72) and Ishan Kishan (58) mustered a partnership of 129 for Mumbai, but they were soon in trouble with the bat.

Chasing a target of 168, Rajasthan were 125-6 with under three overs remaining – despite Sanju Samson's 52 – but then Archer and Krishnappa Gowtham (33 not out) began finding the boundary.

Archer only made eight, but he ran well between the wickets and helped to turn the tide as Gowtham hit six boundaries, including the maximum that sealed victory with two balls remaining.

The Royals' run rate was initially a little slow in response, however, even as Samson and Ben Stokes (40) struck up a partnership of 72 and Mumbai took their time to make progress with the ball.

When Hardik Pandya crashed a yorker into Stokes' leg stump, the wickets started falling with some regularity – Jasprit Bumrah removing Samson and Buttler (6) in consecutive balls – and Rajasthan's challenge looked to be quickly fading.

Requiring 43 from 17 balls, Archer and Gowtham spectacularly delivered to earn the Royals' third win as the Indians, on one win, were left to reflect on another defeat.

with Omnisport