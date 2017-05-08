Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested in Miami for fighting with cop, reports say

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested over the weekend at a music festival in Miami after allegedly fighting with a police officer, according to multiple reports.

Anderson, 23, was charged with felony resisting arrest with violence as well as misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, WINZ-AM reported Sunday.

According to the police report (via TMZ.com), Anderson is accused of fighting with security at the Rolling Loud music festival and was asked to leave. When he refused, a Miami police lieutenant got involved and when he instructed Anderson to sit down on the ground, "he tensed his body and pushed [the lieutenant]. [Anderson] was redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security."

The Jets issued a statement Monday (via Newsday) saying, "We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

As an undrafted rookie last season, Anderson — a 6-3, 190-pounder out of Temple — had 42 catches for 587 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.