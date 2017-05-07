Jamaal Charles would have taken pay cut to stay with Chiefs

Jamaal Charles doesn't have bad blood with Kansas City.

During his Thursday appearance on the “Unmatched Sports with Cal Jones" podcast, the veteran running back set the record straight and assured he has no hard feelings toward the Chiefs after being released.

“I felt like it was more personal to the Chiefs than it was to me,” Charles said. “Them letting me go, I love this community. I did a lot. I sweat, bleed, two ACLs, meniscus, I left that all out here in Kansas City. My heart will always be in Kansas City. It’s nothing personal.

“I thought maybe they would give me a grace period. But I haven’t performed the last two years. At the same time, I know it was about business. I think it would have been cool if they came and told me about a pay cut because I think I would’ve taken that pay cut, because I think I owed it to them for allowing me to be on the team. ... If it can happen to Peyton Manning, it can happen to anybody.”

Charles, who signed a one-year deal with the Broncos on Tuesday, was cut by Kansas City in February after nine seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. His productivity had decreased the last two years, after he suffered a torn ACL in October 2015.

Still, Charles doesn't take the move personally and remains thankful the Chiefs took a chance on him as he shifts his focus to his future in Denver.

“I won’t be against Kansas City,” Charles said. “That sounds crazy, man. I would never be against Kansas City, because at the end of the day, they gave me my chance here. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to show them what I can do. Right here was my first opportunity, my first dream to play in the NFL and everything started here. I wish I could have finished out, but God had a different plan for me, and I’m just excited for the next chapter.”