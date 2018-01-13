Islanders' Barzal records five points, retakes rookie scoring lead in rout of Rangers

Mathew Barzal scored twice and notched three assists as the New York Islanders routed their cross-town rival Rangers 7-2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old rookie registered a secondary assist on the game's first goal, an Anthony Beauvillier first-period tally, before getting in on the act himself in the second. Barzal cut in from the right wing and beat Rangers' goaltender Ondrej Pavelec with a nifty backhand effort 37 seconds into the middle frame.







The Coquitlam, BC native wasn't finished there, and he extended the Islanders' lead to three nearly four minutes later. Barzal worked a give-and-go with Beauvillier, who returned the puck from the left wing as his teammate crashed towards the net. Pavelec got a piece of Barzal's initial effort, but was helpless when the rookie tapped his own rebound into an empty net.







Barzal added two more secondary assists in the third period to secure his second five-point game of the season, matching Bryan Trottier's franchise rookie record. Across the NHL, there have been nine, five-point games this season and Barzal is the only player with more than one.

With his record-setting outing, Barzal pushed his point total for the season up to 44 (15 goals, 29 assists) in 44 games, passing Vancouver's Brock Boeser for the rookie scoring lead. Boeser has 22 goals and 18 assists in 41 games for the Canucks.

Barzal will be back in action on Monday when the Islanders face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.