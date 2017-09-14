ISL teams’ reserve squad could play in I-League Second Division

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchises could also field a team in the I-League second division in the 2017-18 season.

As per the ISL regulations, every team has the option to field a reserve team, which shall comprise of domestic players.

These set of reserve players would be in addition to the first and the youth teams. Interestingly, the wages paid for the reserve team players wouldn’t be counted when the salary cap is taken into account.

There was a proposal back in June that the reserve teams of ISL clubs be allowed to ply their trade in the I-League second division. However, it was suggested that a league comprising of Public Sector Units (PSU) and the ISL reserve teams would be formed with the expenses to be borne by the participants.

However, there hasn’t been much progress made on that front and as a consequence, the ISL teams can now give their reserve squad an opportunity to compete in the I-League second division though they won’t get promoted.





The League Committee comprising of Subrata Dutta, Lalnghinglova Hmar, B K Roka, Anil Kumar, Souter Vaz, Chirag Tanna and Rochak Langer are expected to announce their decision on the said matter soon.

Among the ISL teams, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC have a reserve squad at their disposal.