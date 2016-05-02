Young spinner mocks Bravo on way to IPL hat-trick

Dwayne Bravo's celebratory 'Champion' dance came back to haunt him as Axar Patel snared the first hat-trick in the 2016 IPL.

Patel removed Dinesh Karthik, Bravo and Ravi Jadeja in three balls over the seventh and 10th overs.

The 22-year-old even whipped out the dance Bravo made famous after dismissing the West Indian all-rounder.

Despite Patel's heroics, he was overshadowed by counterpart Shivil Kaushik.







The young spinner bamboozled Aussies Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh with an unorthodox bowling action reminiscent of South African 'frog in a blender' Paul Adams:



