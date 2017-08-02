Inter sign Vecino

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Matias Vecino from Fiorentina for a fee of €24 million.

Vecino has signed a contract until 2021 with his new club, who have met his buyout clause.

Vecino made 85 appearances for Fiorentina, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

A Uruguay international, the 25-year-old has won 13 caps for his country, scoring once.

In 2016-17, Vecino made 40 appearances in all competitions, as Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and reached the first knockout round of the Europa League.