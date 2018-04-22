Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti said Inter need to show character, courage and responsibility as they aim for a top-four finish in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti called for Inter to show character and courage after admitting they "gave up" towards the end of their 2-1 victory over Chievo.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic gave Inter a second-half lead over struggling Chievo, but a late lapse in concentration allowed Mariusz Stepinski to pull one back in the 90th minute and Nenad Tomovic went agonisingly close to snatching a draw in stoppage time.

Spalletti praised the fifth-place Nerazzurri for the positive spell in which they took the lead, but said he was disappointed to see their cohesion fade towards the end.

"It's the team that counts," Spalletti told Premium Sport. "The completeness of the game makes the difference and it's no coincidence that when we gave up a bit in the final minutes, we ran into difficulties."

However, the Inter coach singled out Rafinha and Marcelo Brozovic for praise after his side picked up their first away win in four.

"He played a great game, managing the ball and getting the team up," Spalletti said of Rafinha.

"Brozovic gave another great performance, showing a continuity and coverage of the field that made the difference."

Inter face leaders Juventus at San Siro in the first of their remaining four Serie A fixtures, and Spalletti said his players will have to show their mettle to stay in with a chance of a top-four finish.

"Any match is difficult and they are all fundamental," said Spalletti. "The guys know they are in a position to get into the Champions League, but know that to do so will require a strong character, the courage and responsibility to make some kind of play.

"The attitude must always be the same, regardless of the opponent. We must try to win them all from here to the end."