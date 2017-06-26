Injury concerns for Chicharito ahead of Mexico's Confederations Cup semifinal

Mexico star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez trained separately from his teammates on Monday, causing more injury concern for El Tri ahead of Thursday's Confederations Cup semifinal match against Germany.

A day after defeating host Russia 2-1 to advance to the knockout round, Chicharito is suffering from muscle fatigue. According to the AP, he warmed up with his teammates during the practice session in Kazan before leaving the field and watching from the bench.

An assistant coach said Chicharito was "fine, not a problem."

"He said that he was leaving because he was still a bit tired after the match," midfielder Jonathan dos Santos added. "He's played a lot of matches, a lot of minutes, a lot of practices. He just needs to rest a bit, nothing important."

Defender Diego Reyes also didn't train with the team before it departed for Sochi, where El Tri will look to advance to the final of the eight-team World Cup warm-up tournament. Hector Moreno is an additional injury concern with a muscle ailment.

Mexico is already without Carlos Salcedo, who injured his shoulder against New Zealand and has been ruled out of the competition. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio will also be without Andres Guardado against Germany due to a yellow card suspension.