Ingles double-double in Jazz NBA win

Joe Ingles had a career high 10 assists to go with 11 points to snare his maiden NBA double-double in the Utah Jazz's 104-84 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Australian small forward shot 50 per cent from the field and two of five three-pointers as the Jazz (35-30) continued their impressive form, after a slow season start, to close in on a play-off spot.

The Jazz have won four straight and improved to 15-2 over their past 17 games.

Utah centre Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 14 rebounds while rookie Donovan Mitchell finished with 20 points.

The Pacers are fifth in the eastern conference after their four-game winning streak was snapped.

The lone bright spot for Indiana on offence was Myles Turner, who had 24 points.

Elsewhere, LeBron James fired in a game-high 39 points, carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers past the the Denver Nuggets 113-108.

Nikola Jokic dazzled in defeat for Denver with 36 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Chris Paul converted a spin move in the paint to help stave off a rally and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 110-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul finished with 16 points and 11 assists as Houston pulled within five victories of matching the franchise record for consecutive wins set in 2008.

James Harden tallied 26 points while Eric Gordon added 18 off the bench for the Rockets, who extended to a 16-point lead early in the second half before Giannis Antetokounmpo caught fire.

The Bucks All-Star scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter.

Fred VanVleet made a jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Toronto Raptors a 121-119 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors made it six wins in a row to become the first team to clinch a play-off spot.

DeMar DeRozan poured in 42 points for the eastern conference leaders while Blake Griffin's 31 points led Detroit.

Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points for the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Sacramento Kings 114-101 to claim a 10th successive victory.

Brook Lopez nailed two free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to seal a 108-107 win for the Los Angeles Lakers over the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon capped a 10-0 flurry with a go-ahead basket with five seconds remaining in a frantic Orlando rally, before Lopez, fouled on a shot attempt, calmly dropped in his game-winning foul shots.

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost their 15th game in a row.