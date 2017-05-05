'Iconic' Usain Bolt a chance for Gold Coast 2018?

Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt might have ruled out running at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year but the organisers are still working to get him on board.

After previously committing to retiring at the world championships in London later this year, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist said in February he had not changed his mind.

The Games begin on April 4, 2018.

"I have thought about it, I have really put some thought into it but it’s not going to happen," Bolt, 30, said in Melbourne.

"Because to come out here next season to really train as hard as I need to get to the level that I need to to win, it’s not going to happen.”

Usain Bolt. Pic: Getty More

But Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters has today revealed they are still in talks about an off-track appearance.

"We've been in discussions with his management team, because he's iconic," Peters said.

"He stands for everything that's great about sport. For him to be here at our Games in April 2018 and be part of the conversation would be fantastic. We hope that happens."

Bolt proved a hit at the Nitro Athletics despite running sparingly over the three nights of action in Melbourne.

A retired Bolt on the Gold Coast would leave many wondering what might have been, given he has appeared in just one Commonwealth Games event - the 4x100m relay at Glasgow 2014 - in his 13-year career.

He missed Melbourne 2006 due to a hamstring injury before returning to launch his incredible career at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"He actually re-established athletics globally, and he is someone who, because of his excellent behaviour and the way he behaves, he's inspired a whole lot of young people to get involved and will continue to do that," he said.

