AC Milan weigh up moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Radamel Falcao

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao are being considered by AC Milan, according to CEO Marco Fassone.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury after he was released by United and the 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Milan.

He spent two seasons at San Siro, winning the Serie A title in 2010-11.

Falcao has also emerged as a possible signing to join the Milan revolution, which already includes Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

Asked about Ibrahimovic and Falcao amid links with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Diego Costa, Andrea Belotti and Nikola Kalinic, Fassone told Sky Sport Italia: "We continue talking about a striker, but must use our time wisely.

"We're working on it, there mustn't be any sense of haste, as we don't want to make a mistake."

"So far I haven't said no to any of the names that have been mentioned, and I won't say no to Falcao either, but among the six or seven names that have been suggested we've been closer to some than others," Fassone continued.

"The doubt we had was whether to make such a significant revolution of the squad or a gradual growth, but Massimiliano Mirabelli and I made this courageous decision and we hope it was the right one.

"We see this as not a one-year project, but over two or three years."

Milan advanced to the Europa League play-off round thanks to Thursday's 2-0 victory over CSU Craiova, which sealed a 3-0 aggregate triumph.