Ibini 'touch-and-go' for A-League grand final

Sydney FC's Bernie Ibini will be given until kick-off to prove he's able to play in a fourth A-League grand final this Sunday.

The explosive Sydney forward limped off late in the Sky Blues' semi-final win over Perth Glory last weekend, leaving the hosts with just 10 players as coach Graham Arnold had already made three substitutions.

Ibini, 24, injured his hamstring and is battling to be ready for the championship decider against Melbourne Victory.

"He's touch-and-go as I said the other day," Arnold said on Wednesday.

"We'll give him right up until the last minute to prove his fitness and he deserves that.

"He's come back from Belgium, he's had a long period of an injury, which he's had to get over."

Ibini has played 20 games for Sydney this season, but all but one of those appearances have been from the bench.

The former Central Coast Mariners striker has scored three goals, including the winner against Victory in the Round 17 clash at Etihad Stadium.

"He's only [played] sparingly over the year and that's down to the fact that we keep winning," said Arnold.

"His commitment and his attitude have been spot-on, so he deserves that opportunity."

Ibini won the A-League championship under Arnold with the Mariners in 2012-13, but has twice been a grand final loser, with Central Coast in 2010-11 and Sydney two seasons ago.