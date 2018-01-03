I-League 2017-18: Mohun Bagan appoint Shankarlal Chakraborty as head coach

Mohun Bagan have elevated Shankarlal Chakraborty as head coach for the remainder of the I-League season.

Chakraborty takes over from Sanjoy Sen, who had stepped down as the manager after Tuesday's 1-2 defeat to Chennai City at the Bagan ground.

“It’s the end of the road for me. It is the right time to take responsibility on my shoulders and move away from the club. I don’t have the mentality to work at this club anymore,” Sanjoy Sen had said after the game.

The Mariners have acted swiftly to appoint a successor to Sen, who led the club to the I-League title in 2015. Chakraborty has already coached the team during the 2017 Calcutta Football League (CFL) where they were pipped to the title by arch-rivals East Bengal.

Chakraborty has been working with the team since July 2014. He is expected to meet the press on Thursday after presiding over a training session in the morning.