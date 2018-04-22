I have no problem with Mourinho, says Man United star Pogba

After playing a starring role in a comeback FA Cup victory over Spurs the midfielder affirmed his relationship with Mourinho is in a healthy state

Paul Pogba has denied that his relationship with Jose Mourinho has broken down, and affirmed that he is content with his role in the Manchester United team.

Pogba was signed by Mourinho for a then-record £89.3 million from Juventus in August 2016 to return to Old Trafford for a second spell.

The France international, however, has endured mixed fortunes this season, and has spent time on the bench in 2018 as his form has dipped.

But Pogba has been back on song for United's last two matches, a 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth and 2-1 FA Cup semi-final success over Tottenham at Wembley, and brushed off reports of a spat with his boss.

"I have no problem with him, and I don't think he has a problem [with me]," he told Canal Football Club .

"He put me in as captain and he has given me responsibilities in a great club like United. I am a player, and I like to give the best of myself.

"He is the coach, he has to make decisions and I am a player, I accept them, I have to answer on the pitch."

Pogba also dismissed the suggestion that his benching led him to ponder his future.

"I don't think so. A coach makes his choices for the team, not for one player, he takes me out and puts someone else in," he added.

"It is only because he is looking for something else, and the players must accept that."

"Does Mourinho pick his team depending on their haircuts? Maybe it was the case for Romelu [Lukaku] or [Marouane] Fellaini!"

Pep Guardiola recently caused a stir by claiming that Pogba had been offered to Manchester City in January by his agent Mino Raiola - but the player is not concerned by such reports.

"Right now I am at Man United and I am thinking solely about the present, the FA Cup and the coming World Cup," he said.

"I am not thinking about transfers or any of that."