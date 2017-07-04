Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks

Free agent Danny Williams became the latest recruit to join Huddersfield Town for the club's maiden Premier League campaign on Tuesday.

The United States international played for Reading in last season's Championship play-off final loss to the Terriers on penalties at Wembley.

His contract with the Royals expired last month and the 28-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a two-year deal with David Wagner's men.

"As our fans will have seen during the play-off final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for," Wagner told the club's official website. "His way of playing – his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism – fits our 'Terriers Identity' perfectly.

"It is not usual that a player of Danny's ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

"When we spoke, it was clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level in England and that he had a real desire to come and play for Huddersfield Town. He is a terrific character and will totally fit in with our group.

"Together with our existing players and the arrival of Aaron Mooy, Danny offers us really good competition for places in central midfield."

Williams' arrival adds to the signings of Mooy, Laurent Depoitre, Jonas Lossl and Tom Ince.

Kasey Palmer has also agreed another season-long loan with the club.