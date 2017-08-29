Hrithik Roshan and FC Pune City set to part ways

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan are to end their association ahead of the 2017-18 season, Goal can confirm.

The exact details as to why the relationship has gone sour aren't known, and when Goal contacted Roshan’s representatives, they remained unavailable for comment.

“I am honoured to be associated with the ISL, which represents India’s first effort at professional football. It is definitely the next big sporting brand in our country and will give young football talent a solid platform.

“I hope my partnership with FC Pune City adds further strength to the team and star players’ football expertise," Roshan had said in 2014 when he was announced as the club’s co-owner.

Interestingly, Roshan was only roped in by the Wadhawan Group after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stated that he cannot be part of the ISL and Pune City owing to sponsorship conflict.

Gaurav Modwel, who serves as the CEO of FC Pune City, chose not to share his thoughts on the above-mentioned issue.

The Orange and Purple brigade are among the two ISL franchises who have failed to make it into the ISL play-offs in the first three seasons. They would hope that their fortunes change this time around with the competition being spread over the course of five months or so.

The club have made some interesting signings in Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho and Marcos Tebar as they hope to qualify for the knockout stages.