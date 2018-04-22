How Salah can break Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d'Or duopoly - Luis Garcia

Former Liverpool player Luis Garcia believes Mohamed Salah’s case to win a Ballon d'Or would be strengthened if he lifts this season’s Champions League trophy.

The 25-year-old continued with his impressive form in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday, doubling his side’s lead with a deft chip over onrushing goalkeeper Ben Foster in the second half.

The goal took his tally to 41 goals in only 46 games across all competitions, and he is just six goals shy of Ian Rush’s all-time record of 47 for the club.

However, Garcia, part of the last Liverpool setup to lift the prestigious European silverware in the 2004-05 campaign, is upbeat that the summer signing stands a better chance of breaking the dominance of superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he wins the trophy.

Salah PS More

“Salah has been incredible," Garcia told Daily Star.

"He has been the best player in the Premier League this year and if Liverpool win the Champions League then he surely must be there for the Ballon d’Or.

“Why not? He has been sensational this season – not just with his goals but with the way he works with his team-mates.

“Messi and Ronaldo have been the best for so long now, but I think Salah can challenge them.

“I am not saying he will win it. But, yes, if Liverpool win in Europe then he has to be in with a chance.

“He’s had an amazing year, not just for Liverpool but also for Egypt.

“The Ballon d’Or is for players who win the big trophies – and that means winning the Champions League.”

Salah and his teammates continue their quest for European glory - Liverpool’s sixth - when they take on AS Roma in the first leg of their semi-final clash at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Should they emerge victorious from the two-legged tie, Salah stands the chance of going head-to-head with one of closest Balon d’Or competitors with Ronaldo’s Real Madrid battling Bayern Munich for the second spot in the final in Kiev on May 26.