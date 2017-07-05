How McGregor can use Horn to beat Mayweather

Anyone who thinks Conor McGregor has no chance against Floyd Mayweather need only look at Aussie hero Jeff Horn as to why they're wrong.

Horn's stunning upset victory against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday is the perfect blueprint for how McGregor can beat Mayweather.

UNFAIR: Pacquiao calls for investigation into Horn fight

HITTING BACK: Horn responds to Pacquiao's 'dirty' claims

Virtually no one in the boxing world is giving UFC star McGregor a chance against the legendary Mayweather, but did anyone really give Horn a chance against Pacquiao?

One key component of Horn's fight serves as the perfect example of why McGregor can beat Mayweather, as highlighted by Aussie boxing great Danny Green.

"He was dominant in the first part of the fight and he was just so disrespectful to Manny Pacquiao in as far as he showed him no respect, which is exactly what that young guy needed to do," Green told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"He needed to be a real pig in there and show absolutely no respect, regardless of how great a champion Manny Pacquiao is.

Horn and Mayweather. Image: Getty More

"You can't afford to give your opponent respect. Jeff bullied him, he hit him in close and Jeff was still punching when the ref was there trying to break them up."

Green was highly impressed with the way Horn took down one of his idols.

"From the get-go Jeff Horn showed Manny Pacquiao absolutely zero respect and he needed to do that," Green also told Triple M.

"That's a tough thing for a young guy like Jeff Horn to do. He's a lovely guy too, who would obviously love Manny Pacquiao and admire and respect him for what he's done. But if he had any respect for Manny Pacquiao he couldn't have performed like he did.

"He's Manny Pacquiao but when the bell goes he's nothing but a guy trying to knock me out and you've got to try and take it over. He was throwing him to the ground and cracking him in the side of the head when he was there in close.

"He was a pigdog in there and it was beautiful to see."

McGregor will certainly have no trouble showing Mayweather no respect, and if he does so in the ring he might just pull off his own Jeff Horn.



