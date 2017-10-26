Heynckes revels in Bayern's 'extremely important' penalty win over RB Leipzig

Jupp Heynckes did not play down Bayern Munich's penalty shoot-out win over 10-man RB Leipzig, hailing the DFB-Pokal victory as "extremely important" for the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern reached the last 16 of the competition thanks to a 5-4 win on penalties after Wednesday's clash finished 1-1 following extra time at Red Bull Arena.

Bayern 6/4 to beat RB Leipzig to nil

There was plenty of drama during the 120 minutes as referee Felix Zwayer changed his mind in awarding Leipzig a first-half penalty before pointing to the spot in the second period – which Emil Forsberg converted – and sent off Naby Keita for two yellow cards.

Thiago Alcantara equalised to force extra time but penalties were needed and Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich – filling in for injured number one Manuel Neuer – proved to be the hero after denying Timo Werner.

"Penalties are always a lottery, but my players were very focused and converted very well," Heynckes said.

"It's an extremely important win to us."

Ulreich got down low to save Werner's weak penalty after nine successful spot-kicks and the Bayern shot-stopper said: "It is always nerve-wracking when it goes to penalties, but I'm just happy to have helped the team reach the next round.

"I want to pay a big compliment to our goalkeeping coach [Toni Tapalovic] who is always great at analysing these things.

"I only managed to save one but it proved decisive as the lads converted all their penalties well."







It took penalties, but #FCBayern got the win in Leipzig to book their spot in the last 16! Match report: https://t.co/DxCgCcAHXZ #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/XRY6jDBTvX

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 25, 2017







MORE:

'Extraordinary' Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer

| Hasenhuttl has the right stuff to coach Bayern, says RB Leipzig director

| Karsdorp tears cruciate ligament on Roma debut



Bayern captain Arjen Robben, whose side will face Leipzig again in the Bundesliga on Saturday, added: "It was football at a high level with two top teams playing. There is too much to analyse. It was a fiercely intensive game with a red card. We conceded the penalty against their 10 men but luckily, we got the equaliser. Then, of course, we created many chances and were unlucky not to score again.

"Heynckes had told us to prepare for the game like a final. Perhaps we were lacking a little freshness as we play every three days, so playing 120 minutes is not very pleasant. Thankfully, we are playing against each other again on Saturday so they have the same problem. But we are very happy to progress to the next round."