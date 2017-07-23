'He’s not going this season' - Jose Mourinho guarantees De Gea won't leave Manchester United

PALO ALTO, Calif. — As his team prepare to face Real Madrid in an International Champions Cup match, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the idea of a blockbuster move between the teams.

Despite continued rumours the Spanish international will leave Manchester United for the La Liga giants, Moruinho said he has no doubt that the goalkeeper will still be among his ranks when the transfer window closes.

The coach said that while he expects fierce competition from recently re-signed Sergio Romero for the No.1 job, De Gea will stay at the club and contribute.

"I can guarantee that he’s not going this season, that I can. And my feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to go," he said at a news conference. "It will be very difficult for him to go because he’s a very honest boy, very straight.

"He gets, like, he was contacted for a long time, the club is closed. Then we open because I always have this feeling of when a player has a desire to go I don’t like to stop players to go because in the end you don’t get from them what you expect if they want to move and they don’t move.

"So we open it and then they decide to close and I don’t think the feeling for him is very, very good. I see him really happy and focused and working better than ever, so for me 100 per cent he stays with us."

Mourinho also denied that he ever would move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, who he said seems to be enjoying life with Los Blancos.

"No, because you have contacts, you have feelings, you understand things," he said. "It seems to me that Bale likes Madrid, likes the challenge, likes the situation.

"He’s in a club in a very good situation now. I never felt the desire from him to leave, so why lose time and energy on that?"

Manchester United kicked off their ICC campaign with a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City while Real Madrid are playing their first game of the pre-season competition Sunday against the Red Devils.