Hazard fuels Real Madrid rumours by airing 'dream' of playing for Zidane

Eden Hazard has fuelled talk of an imminent move from Chelsea to Real Madrid by airing his “dream” to play for Zinedine Zidane.

The Belgian forward has long been linked with a switch to the reigning Liga champions, with his creative talents considered to be a perfect fit for the ‘Galacticos’ policy at Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea, though, have been able to fend off any interest in their talented playmaker, with the 26-year-old currently tied to terms through to 2020 at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has, however, left the door open for a future transfer to the Spanish capital by admitting that he hopes to one day work with a man he idolised growing up.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for the man” Hazard told RTL on Madrid boss and former World Player of the Year, Zidane.

"For the player he was and for the coach he is, he was my idol.

“Of course I don't know what will happen in my career in the future, but to play under him would be a dream.

"At this time, though, I'm happy at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to do at Chelsea, and I'm focused on Chelsea."

Hazard has also talked up the possibility of working with Jose Mourinho again at some stage in his career.

He tasted Premier League title glory under the Portuguese in 2014-15, but was then among those accused of contributing to Mourinho’s departure from Stamford Bridge the following season.

Talk an apparent feud between the pair was sparked again during Manchester United’s recent visit to west London, with Hazard blanking the now Red Devils boss as he emerged from the tunnel.

He has, however, stated that: “It wouldn't bother me to play under Jose Mourinho again."

Such a reunion remains purely speculative for now, though, as does the ongoing discussion regarding a possible move to Madrid.

Hazard is currently focused on trying to force Chelsea back into the 2017-18 Premier League title race, with the defending champions sat nine points off the pace.