Harambee Stars ace on trials in Sweden

Harambee Stars midfielder Erick Johanna may return to top-flight football if his trials with newly promoted IF Brommapojkarna in the Swedish league goes through.

The former Mathare United midfielder was relegated to the fourth Division with Vassaland last season, but he may find himself back at the top flight competition next season in the Scandinavian should he impress the scouts.

According to Swedish Sports portal, Fotbal Direkt, Johanna is currently in Stockholm undergoing trials with IF Brommapojkarna that was promoted to the top tier.

“He (Johanna) is currently in Stockholm and has been tested by Brommapojkarna.”

Johanna scored five goals for Vassaland including a brace in his last match last month, though his side was eventually relegated to the lower tier in the Swedish League.