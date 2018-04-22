Guardiola unhappy at De Bruyne snub but Salah win cannot be disputed

As far as Player of the Year controversies go, Mohamed Salah's victory ahead of Kevin De Bruyne is not on the same scale as what happened in April 1999.

With Manchester United and Arsenal fighting for the title, a month before United secured an historic treble, David Ginola won the award.

The winger had scored three league goals, none of which arrived during the voting period – his first came eight days before he was named winner. His performances, though, were enough to see off competition from Dwight Yorke, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp and Emmanuel Petit.

It was a quite incredible decision that has looked less and less justifiable the more time has passed. So, given Salah has had an unquestionably excellent season, hardly anybody will look back in the future and wonder what on Earth his peers were playing at, even if the excellent De Bruyne has missed out.

Pep Guardiola, however, does not agree with the outcome. The Catalan has long railed against individual awards but still felt compelled to point out his belief De Bruyne would have been a more deserving recipient.

“You know my opinion about these awards," he said, suggesting he might duck the question. But he pressed ahead: "If he doesn’t win, congratulations to the guy who is going to win, but from my point of view when you are analysing [the last] nine or 10 months, there was no player better than him, in terms of the continuity, in terms of being there every three days of all competitions.

“I am sorry. Maybe in numbers there are guys better than him, but [there is no better] player in this season. For me he was the best, it is my opinion but the opinions of the players could be different.

“I would like to feel that he deserves it but at the end, in the summer time, he will be at home, being a champion.”

A condensed version of that view even appeared on the official @PepTeam twitter account, so you can be sure he feels strongly about it. Behind the scenes City feel disappointed, too; they got wind of Salah's win earlier in the week and, whether as a result of that or not, the size of the travelling party down to the awards night following Sunday's game with Swansea had shrunk somewhat.

And that disappointment will only feel more acute after De Bruyne delivered a pointed reminder of his brilliance with a rocket in the 5-0 win against the Swans.

That was the fifth time he has scored from outside the box this season, more than any other Premier League player. That stat in itself serves as proof that he is also capable of providing the pieces of magic that have boosted Salah's campaign.

In fact, all the other players on the pitch, and the referee, watched the replays on the big screen before restarting the match. It was a strike that ranks alongside superb efforts against Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester, all of which were scored with his 'weaker' left.

But there is so much more to his game than wonderful goals and, for so long, he was the runaway favourite to land the PFA award precisely because he was doing everything at the heart of a team sweeping all before them.

