Guardiola has no problem with Manchester City pitch invasion

Pep Guardiola acknowledged the pitch invasion after Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday was not ideal, but had no problem with it.

City swept the struggling Swans aside in their first outing since been crowned Premier League champions, with a large section of their supporters making their way onto the Etihad Stadium field at full-time.

Although Guardiola admitted he would rather not see fans on the pitch, he does not believe the City faithful should be punished for their celebrations.

"[It is] no problem," Guardiola said. "Football is an emotional game, I understand you have to be careful.

"But when they want to share that they're happy... Okay, it's better to stay [in the stands] but I'm not going to tell them not to.

"They show how happy they are, that's the most beautiful thing. We felt that today.

"The fans were so happy. How the people look at us and celebrate, I'm sorry, that's good. It's time to celebrate. I'm not going to tell them to not enjoy it."

City have four games remaining this season, with home fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion sandwiched between away matches versus West Ham and struggling Southampton.