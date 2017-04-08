Griezmann refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

Antoine Griezmann has refused to rule out the possibility of a switch to Real Madrid, but stresses that he is happy at Atletico Madrid.

The question of Griezmann's future has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent months with the France international linked to a number of clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United.

However, Liga behemoths Real Madrid emerged as a shock potential destination for the 26-year-oldahead of the Madrid derby on Saturday.

Griezmann scored the equaliser to frustrate Zinedine Zidane's side at the Santiago Bernabeu, cancelling out Pepe's opener,and he was cool when questioned about the idea of joining Madrid after the game.

"I don't rule anything out," the French star told reporters after scoring the crucial leveller for Diego Simeone's side, before adding: "But I'm happy at Atletico."

Griezmann has been touted as a target for a host of clubs, but Atleti president Enrico Cerezohinted that he could well opt to remain with the Basque outfit, arguing that, like their rivals,they have "everything a player could want."

Following his goal against Madrid, he now has 15 goals in 30 Liga appearances this term, taking his overall goal tally for Atleti this season to 23 goals in all competitions.