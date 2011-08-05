GPS could rule on forward passes next season

The NRL could turn to space-age technology in a bid to reduce errors when it comes to forward passes.

Rugby league officials are investigating the possibility of using GPS technology to rule on forward passes - the one area of the game that can't be reviewed by the video referee.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a tiny micro-chip the size of a fingernail implanted into the ball can transmit data to the video referee and set off an alarm if a forward pass has occured.

The video referee would then signal on-field officals who would then be able to adjudicate. In an ideal world, the process would take a matter of seconds.

The device, created by GPSports System, could be introduced as early as next season.

Company spokesman Damien Hawes says the GPSports is still tring to patent the device, and couldn't go into how it specifically works.

However, he said: "I can confirm we'll have a positional system for the football that will get down to a centimetre for accuracy and reliability of where the ball moves on the field. Our staff have been working on it for some time because it has to be robust enough to handle kicking, passing, impact in tackles and players falling on it.

"It's something we will take to the NRL during the off-season.

"There is no question it will help on the adjudication of forward passes."

According to The Daily Telegraph, the technology wouldn't affect the run of play.

Referees boss Bill Harrigan says at least six tries have been awarded after forward passes, while a number have been denied after passes have been wrongly ruled forward.

"Considering the number of tries scored, it's a small percentage, " Harrigan said.

"But if anyone can show us technology that is going to help our guys, I'm all for it. Umpires and referees in other sports like cricket and tennis are getting help all the time.

"If it can happen without impacting on the continuity of the game, it's something I'd love to look at."

Steeden, the makers of the playing ball in the NRL, said putting a sensor in was achievable.

"It's definitely something we could look in to," brand and marketing manager Leah Curtis said. "It's something that could be included in the layering of the ball. The mechanics would have to ensure it didn't affect the performance of the football."