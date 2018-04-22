Gor Mahia 5-2 Thika United: K'Ogalo maintain winning run in top league

The win saw Gor Mahia end their two match winless streak against Thika United, a side they last beat on July 3, 2016

Substitutes Meddie Kagere, Samuel Onyango and Francis Kahata came off the bench to rescue Gor Mahia against Thika United on Sunday.

Onyango shot the victors to the lead in the second half just a few minutes after he came on to replace Raphael Asudi.

The win saw Gor Mahia end their two match winless streak against Thika United, a side they last beat on July 3, 2016.

Eugene Mukangula gave Thika United the lead with a fifth minute opener as Gor Mahia struggled to settle into the game. Harun Shakava was denied by the crossbar in the 39th minute, but Ephraim Guikan made amends with his first league goal a few minutes later.

Mata Masakidi restored the visitors’ one goal advantage at the hour mark, but Gor Mahia responded five minutes later after Jacques Tuyisenge’s shot was deflected into the goal by Allan Owiny.

Onyango then shot K’Ogalo to the lead for the first time with a 73rd minute goal before Kagere added a fourth six minutes later.

Kahata, who replaced Kevin Omondi, sealed the bucket with a fifth goal late into the second half to shoot Gor Mahia to the top with 24 points.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhonji, Innocent Wafula, Raphael Asudi, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Cercidy Okeyo, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Omondi, Jacques Tuyisenge and Ephraim Guikan.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Humphrey Mieno, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Samuel Onyango and Meddie Kagere.