Gor Mahia midfielder delighted with assist against Everton

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna is delighted by his assist in the 2-1 defeat to Everton in a friendly on Thursday.

Muguna’s delivery from the right corner was perfectly connected by Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge to level things up for K’Ogalo, who had gone down to Everton courtesy of a Wayne Rooney's 30-yard strike in the 35th minute.

Kieran Dowell would late spoil the party for the record Kenyan champions with a long-range strike that handed Everton their first pre-season win. “I'm very grateful for the assist against a world-class opposition.

"A big thank you to the team for putting up a spirited fight, the fans who shouted on top of their lungs from start to finish, our opponents for their sportsmanship,” said the former Western Stima player, who joined Gor Mahia last January.

Mugana termed the friendly as a ‘stern test’, that provided Gor Mahia with a lot of lessons to take home. “A stern test from Everton Football Club today (Thursday). We will take many lessons home."

Gor Mahia will now turn their attention to the Kenyan Premier League where they are topping the table.