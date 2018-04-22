Gor Mahia fans perish from a road carnage on their way to Machakos

The deceased died on the spot as a bus carrying Gor Mahia fans involved in an accident

Three Gor Mahia fans died on the spot following a road accident on Sunday.

The fans were involved in an accident on their way to Machakos to watch Gor Mahia take on Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The deceased died on the spot as a bus carrying Gor Mahia the fans was involved in an accident at Mlolongo in Machakos County.

The fans are reported to be members of Dandora Sharpcorner Branch. The injured were been rushed to nearby hospitals.

This is the second time that Gor Mahia fans have been involved in a road accident in the last one year.

Early in January, a fan succumbed to injuries suffered in another accident after he slipped from a moving vehicle on his way from Thika after watching Gor Mahia versus Thika United in July.