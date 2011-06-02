Golf official gives ruling, crashes golf cart

After you're done with the above video, I'd be willing to bet that you take a few seconds to shake your head, and immediately watch it again, because, what the heck just happened?!?

Apparently this is from the Ladies European Tour, and this is what happens when a man jumps in a golf cart that doesn't exactly understand how to operate said golf cart. If you can't watch, I'll give you a quick play-by-play; professional golfer marks ball near cart, picks ball up, man hits the gas, nearly runs over a fan and slams directly into a tree.

The good news is nobody got hurt in all of this, but it does bring up the question; how many more years until we're required to wear helmets when driving one of these machines?