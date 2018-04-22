Kiwi golfer Fox on the pace in Morocco

Things barely changed on day three of the European Tour event in Morocco, leaving Ryan Fox nestled inside the top-20.

Kiwi No.1 golfer Fox fell one place to a share of 17th at the Trophee Hassan II tournament in Rabat courtesy of a second successive one-under 71.

On two-under, he inched a shot closer to the lead.

Spaniard Alvaro Quiros remains on top after carding a 72 on Saturday, leaving him five strokes clear of the Kiwi.

Fox's round began disastrously with a double-bogey six on the first hole but there were no more dropped shots from there as he recovered with three birdies.

In the United States, Kiwi No.2 Danny Lee improved nine spots to 39th in his third round at the PGA Tour's Texas Open.

A two-under 70 left him 11 strokes shy of co-leaders Andrew Landry and Zach Johnson on a leaderboard dominated by Americans.

Former women's world No.1 Ko remained well out of contention at the LPGA Tour's LA Open in California.

A one-over 72 left Ko outside the top-50 on four-over, with much of the field still to complete their third round.