Brown shoots 59 at Tauranga Golf Club

Kiwi golfer Mark Brown says the 59 he shot in the second round of the Carrus Men's Open at Tauranga Golf Club is pretty special.

Brown shot the same score four years ago, to join Richard Lee who has also recorded the magical number in Tauranga back in 2010.

The 43-year-old hit nine birdies and an eagle on Friday, having hit an even par 70 in the first round.

He holds a two-shot lead over the in-form James Anstiss who is aiming to capture his maiden professional win.

Brown is believed to be only the second player in professional golf to not only shoot 59 once, but twice alongside Jim Furyk.

"It feels amazing, this place is pretty special to me so it's special to do it in front of all the members and supporters here," said Brown.

"I thought about it [shooting 59] when there was about five holes to go and was thinking about going even lower than 59 at one stage, but I didn't play two or three holes well towards the end."

After many superb holes of golf, he holed a flop shot from a hugely difficult spot on the par three ninth.

"It was a terrible tee shot, I tried to hit a little six-iron in there and it was a really poor shot under that pressure, then got to the chip and it wasn't the easiest shot either. I said to Mikayla [caddie and wife] that it was either going to be a four or a two and just opened the face and let go."

"It was probably one of the best shots I've hit in my career."