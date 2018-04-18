Scott hoping to keep majors streak alive

Adam Scott will this week end a seven-year absence from the Valero Texas Open to boost his chances of qualifying for June's US Open and keep his phenomenal active streak in the majors alive.

Having played in every major since the 2001 British Open, Scott (67) sits behind only Sergio Garcia (75) for most consecutive starts on golf's grandest stage.

But without a win in more than two years and a top-10 result since June, Scott has dropped to world No.59 in the rankings.

Former world No.1 Scott sits precariously inside the top 60 who qualify for the second major of the year, with the five-year US Open exemption for winning the 2013 Masters ending last year.

It has prompted the 37-year-old Scott, who won the 2010 Texas Open, to return for the first time since sharing 23rd place in 2011.

Scott drew a line in the sand after a lacklustre tie for 32nd at the Masters earlier this month, remarking "something has got to change."

Scott has seemingly rediscovered his ball-striking brilliance, ranking 12th on the US Tour for approach play and 15th around the greens.

But for strokes gained putting, the Queenslander ranks a lowly 194th.

"I think I need my strength to be my strength, and that's ball striking. It's starting to take shape nicely," Scott told AAP.

"But I also need my putting to be at the PGA Tour average or better; it's not but the signs are there.

"Putting those two together is important, and my intensity and focus during events also needs to lift."

Joining Scott in the field is fellow Australian and 2014 Texas Open champion Steven Bowditch, playing just his second US Tour event this year following a tumultuous 2017 season.

Bowditch was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona for 'super extreme driving under the influence' in February.

Having made just two cuts in 27 starts last year, Bowditch lost full status on the US Tour and is now competing in the past champion category.

Rounding out the Australian contingent in San Antonio is Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Rod Pampling, Geoff Ogilvy, John Senden and Matt Jones.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters winner, headlines the big names in the field and is coming off a disastrous missed cut in his Augusta National title defence where he carded a 13 on the par-5 15th hole in round one.