Paddison defends Muriwai golf title

Gareth Paddison has defended his Muriwai Open golf title after winning a playoff against fellow-Kiwi James Anstiss.

The experienced Paddison claimed his fifth title on the Charles Tour, clinching victory at Muriwai Beach Golf Club west of Auckland in a tense playoff which stretched three holes.

Earlier, overnight leader Paddison fought back from two shots down after Anstiss had claimed the lead with an eagle on the par-five 14th hole on his way to a five-under 67.

Paddison faces two qualifying events in Japan as he bids to get his Japan Tour card.

He will miss the final event of the Charles Tour, this week's Carrus Tauranga Open.