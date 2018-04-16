Disastrous final PGA Tour round for Lee

Danny Lee has plunged 46 places in a disastrous final round in South Carolina, continuing the leanest trot of his PGA Tour career.

Kiwi No.2 Lee was in line for a hefty payday heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head but his share of ninth turning into a 55th-placed finish courtesy of his eight-over 79.

A roller-coaster front nine, comprising three birdies and three bogeys, kept Lee in contention before his game fell apart over the last nine holes.

He came home with four bogeys and a stunning quadruple bogey on the par-three 14th hole, when he overshot the green and his second shot was clubbed into water.

Lee is still to record a top-50 finish in 2018 and has made the cut in just three of 11 tournaments.

Unheralded Japanese golfer Satoshi Kodaira emerged victorious on Sunday, needing three holes to beat Korean Si Woo Kim in a play-off.

The pair finished on 12-under, 12 strokes clear of Lee.