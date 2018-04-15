Henderson wins sixth LPGA Tour title

Canada's Brooke Henderson has overcome rain squalls and gusty wins to claim a four-shot victory in the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The 20-year-old closed with a three-under 69 at Ko Olina Golf Club to win at 12-under and secure her sixth LPGA Tour title, moving within two victories of tying Sandra Post's LPGA Tour record for Canadians.

Spain's Azahara Munoz had a 67, the low round of the day, to finish second while top-ranked Shanshan Feng (71), third-ranked Inbee Park (72) and sixth-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (69) tied for third at seven under.

LPGA Tour rookie Rebecca Artis (72) was the leading Australian, tied 39th at three over, with Minjee Lee (75) and Hannah Green (72) tied 50th at five over.