Lee ninth entering final PGA Tour round

Danny Lee is looking to turn his PGA Tour season around in the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Kiwi golfer Lee shares ninth place through three rounds in Hilton Head, dropping one place on Saturday when shooting a one-under 70.

He is eight-under, five strokes behind English leader Ian Poulter.

It is comfortably the best tournament of 2018 for Lee, who hasn't finished inside the top 50 and has made the cut just twice in 10 tournaments.

Meanwhile, New Zealand women's No.1 Lydia Ko produced a sound finish to the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship in Hawaii, ending in a share of 19th.

After opening with a four-over 76, Ko made decent ground for the remainder of the tournament, shooting 71, 70 and 70.

Without a win for nearly two years, the former world No.1 finished 11 strokes behind Canadian winner Brooke Henderson.