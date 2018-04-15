Poulter on course for fourth PGA Tour win

Ian Poulter is on the verge of converting his stunning career turnaround into a second US PGA Tour title in three weeks.

Ian Poulter has been ranked as high as world No.5 and has won all over the world.

The 42-year-old Englishman extended his bogey-free streak to 45 straight holes as he posted a four-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

This despite the fact he is playing his sixth tournament in as many weeks.

"I'm surprised I'm still awake, to be honest," Poulter said. "Six weeks in a row. Normally after three I'm begging for a week off."

Poulter, whose Houston Open win earlier this month earned him a berth in last week's Masters, moved one shot clear of South Korea's Kim Si-woo (68) and American Luke List (67).

Taiwan's C.T. Pan (67) and American Billy Horschel (67) were both a further shot back after each made a bogey at the last to drop into a share of fourth place.

Australian veteran Rod Pampling made two back nine bogeys but still registered a 67 to move up to four under and a tie for 36th.

His compatriot Cameron Smith made a flying birdie-eagle start on Saturday but three back-nine double bogeys resulted in a 74 and dropped him to three under.

Aaron Baddeley carded a 70 to be one under and tied for 61st.

Prior to his Houston Open breakthrough, European Ryder Cup legend Poulter had not won anywhere since December, 2012.

His recent upturn in form has come about after he reverted to the putter with which he helped Europe pull off the 'Miracle of Medinah' at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau (75) faltered early with a triple-bogey at the par-five second and added two double-bogeys over his final six holes to drop to six under.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson (72) was in a distant share of 41st place and 10 shots behind Poulter after mixing four bogeys with three birdies.

Due to the possibility of strong afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, the final round will feature threesomes going off split tees.