Lee charges into PGA Tour contention

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has unearthed his best round in six months to surge into contention at a PGA Tour event in South Carolina.

Lee shared eighth place at the midway point of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head after shooting a five-under 66 in his second round.

His seven-under tally left him just three shots behind American leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Lee sunk seven birdies and two bogeys in his best round since a 65 at the season-opening CIMB Classic in October.

Since then the Kiwi No.2 has endured a miserable start to 2018.

He has made the cut just twice in his last 10 tournaments and failed to finish inside the top 50.

His world ranking has slipped below compatriot Ryan Fox to 169th in the world.

Meanwhile, Fox had a day to forget on the European Tour as he missed the cut at the Spanish Open.

An even-par 72 on Friday left him two-under and two strokes short of playing the weekend.

Ireland's Paul Dunne leads on 13-under.

Lydia Ko's steady recovery from a disastrous start at the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship continued as she shot a third-round two-under 70 to improve 25 places to 32nd.

Victory is almost certainly beyond her, with Canada's Brooke Henderson leading on nine-under, 10 strokes clear of the former Kiwi world No.1.