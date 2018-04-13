Improved Ko scrapes under cut line

New Zealand's Lydia Ko has snuck under the cut line by a solitary stroke at the latest LPGA tournament in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Former world No.1 Ko shot a second-round one-under 71 at the Lotte Championship, improving to three over to sit in a share of 59th.

She improved 35 places after opening with a wayward 76 which featured numerous mis-directed drives.

Her round on Friday at the Ko Olina Golf Club featured two birdies and one bogey, all on the front nine, which she played second.

Ko had last week off after finishing 20th at the ANA Inspiration in California, the year's first major.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's two leading men were solidly-placed after opening rounds at leading tournaments.

Danny Lee shared 20th at the PGA Tour's RBC Heritate in South Carolina. His two-under 69 left him five strokes behind South African leader Rory Sabbatini.

Ryan Fox is four shots off the pace at the Spanish Open in Madrid after opening with a two-under 70. He shares 41st place.