The great stigma around Masters champ Reed

The numbers on day four at the Masters

Evin Priest
AAP /

DAY FOUR AT THE MASTERS:

WINNER - Patrick Reed (71, 15 under); Rickie Fowler (65, 14 under, runner up); Jordan Spieth (64, 13 under, third).

THE AUSSIES - Cameron Smith (66, nine under, tied fifth); Marc Leishman (70, eight under, outright ninth); Jason Day (71, two under, tied 20th); Adam Scott (71, one over, tied 32nd).

BEST ROUND - Spieth (64, nine birdies and one bogey).

SHOT OF THE DAY - Charley Hoffman made a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th for the only ace of the tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "When Rory walked up to the tee, his cheer was a little louder." - Masters winner Patrick Reed on the fact final group playing partner Rory McIlroy received a warmer reception on the first tee.

