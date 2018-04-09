Smith books Masters return with hot finish

Cameron Smith may have missed out on equalling the back nine record at Augusta National but the consolation prize is a guaranteed return trip to the Masters next year.

Cameron Smith has booked his place at a third Masters next year with a strong finish on Sunday.

With the top 12 finishers at Augusta automatically eligible for the following edition, Smith punched his ticket during a Sunday charge which catapulted him to a share of fifth place.

Smith rattled off six back nine birdies but missed an eight-foot putt for another on Augusta's famous 18th green, signing for a six-under-par 66.

He finished at nine under the card, six shots behind green jacket winner Patrick Reed (71).

A birdie on 18 would have etched Smith's name into the record books alongside Mark Calcavecchia (1992) and David Toms (1998) as the only players to shoot 29 on the back side during the Masters.

But 24-year-old Smith was more pleased with securing a spot at the Masters in 2019, in contrast to scrambling for an invitation this year.

Smith only gained entry to the first major of 2018 when he made the semi-finals at the WGC-Match Play in March, which kept him inside the world's top 50 golfers, who qualify via the final rankings cut off.

"There won't be any stress leading into next year, will there?" a relieved Smith said after his round.

"I'd like to think I would have made it back here anyway, but it definitely secures a spot for next year and that's a big bonus."

Smith's mission during his second trip to Augusta was to improve on his 2016 debut, when he finished tied 55th.

But he is now confident of contending again at the Masters.

"I'm getting used to the course and the tricks around here, which is nice. I can't wait to get back," Smith said.

Next best of the Australians was Victorian native Marc Leishman, whose 70 left him solo ninth at eight under.

Former world No.1 Jason Day carded a 71 to earn a share of 20th at two under.

Rounding out the Australian contingent was 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, who signed off on his campaign with a respectable 71 to share 32nd at one over.

Five years on from claiming his only major title, Scott drew a line in the sand.

The 37-year-old said he would go back to the drawing board before the US Open in June.

"My putting is not quite there and that puts pressure on the irons which aren't great," Scott said.

"I need to sharpen up at both those areas to really contend at a major.

"I just get off to slow starts all the time ... something has got to change.

"I don't know what it is but I have to have a think about it."