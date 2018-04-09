Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

Patrick Reed has withstood one of the all-time great Masters final rounds from Jordan Spieth to claim his first green jacket.

The American went into the final round at Augusta with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and he had to tough it out to go wire-to-wire for a one-stroke lead ahead of Rickie Fowler at 14-under.

But it was an incredible final round from Spieth that looked like stealing the headlines and the green jacket, as the American went 9-under through seventeen holes before a bogey at the last halted his run.

Spieth still signed off with a remarkable 64 to go into the clubhouse at 13-under, with Reed and Fowler still to play their remaining holes.

Fowler was also on fire in the final round, firing in six birdies on his way to a 67 that rocketed him to 14-under.

But it was Reed, who started the day with a healthy buffer over his rivals, who had to show tremendous grit to hang onto his lead for a maiden Masters triumph.

McIlroy couldn't get anything going in his final round, the Northern Irishman finishing with two-over in his final round to drop down the leaderboard.

Cameron Smith was the best-placed Aussie in a tie for fifth after a 6-under 66 saw him finish at minus-9.

Shot of the day went to Charley Hoffman at the 16th though - the American hitting a pinpoint tee shot that rolled into the cup for a sensational hole-in-one.

His reaction was even better.