Jordan Spieth's record in five Masters appearances is nothing short of extraordinary.
Spieth charge adds drama to Masters

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

7Sport /

Patrick Reed has withstood one of the all-time great Masters final rounds from Jordan Spieth to claim his first green jacket.

Spieth ties it up on the 16th
Leishman with the shot of the day
Patrick Reed wins 82nd US Masters and the coveted Green Jacket
Charley Hoffman hits stunning hole in one
The American went into the final round at Augusta with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and he had to tough it out to go wire-to-wire for a one-stroke lead ahead of Rickie Fowler at 14-under.

But it was an incredible final round from Spieth that looked like stealing the headlines and the green jacket, as the American went 9-under through seventeen holes before a bogey at the last halted his run.

Spieth still signed off with a remarkable 64 to go into the clubhouse at 13-under, with Reed and Fowler still to play their remaining holes.



Fowler was also on fire in the final round, firing in six birdies on his way to a 67 that rocketed him to 14-under.

Reed wins his first Green jacket. Pic: Getty

But it was Reed, who started the day with a healthy buffer over his rivals, who had to show tremendous grit to hang onto his lead for a maiden Masters triumph.

McIlroy couldn't get anything going in his final round, the Northern Irishman finishing with two-over in his final round to drop down the leaderboard.

Cameron Smith was the best-placed Aussie in a tie for fifth after a 6-under 66 saw him finish at minus-9.

Shot of the day went to Charley Hoffman at the 16th though - the American hitting a pinpoint tee shot that rolled into the cup for a sensational hole-in-one.

His reaction was even better.

