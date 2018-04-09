News

Pearce wins third Charles Tour title

NZ Newswire /

Daniel Pearce has won back-to-back titles on the Charles Tour after his three-shot victory at the Akarana Open.

Rising Kiwi golfer Pearce carded rounds of 66, 64, 66 and a composed 65 on Sunday to hold off defending champion Gareth Paddison.

The 29-year-old Hawke's Bay professional maintained his form from the Ngamotu Classic in October, which he also won in convincing fashion.

Pearce holds a commanding lead on the domestic tour's standings heading into the final event, the Carrus Open in Tauranga, later this month.

The other highlight of the Akarana Open was 15-year-old Jang Hyun Lee's course record-equalling 61 in the second round.

