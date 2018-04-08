Masterful putting ignites Fowler's charge

Rickie Fowler gets another crack at erasing his name from the 'best players yet to win a major' list and the return of his touch on the greens has him believing that time may have come at the Masters.

Rickie Fowler found his touch on the Augusta National greens in a bogey-free third round.

Fowler posted a flawless seven-under-par 65 to be five shots adrift of fellow-American Patrick Reed going into Sunday's final round.

"I've been hitting great putts," the 29-year-old Fowler told reporters.

"Ball has been on line. I feel like my speed's been on point. Speed was pretty much perfect.

"Nice to see that it's warming back up. My putter is typically one of the best clubs in the bag.

"It went a little bit cold on me the last few months but it's definitely nice to have it back."

Fowler, who in 2014 posted top-five finishes in each of the four majors including runner-up showings in the US Open and Open Championship, launched his charge up the leaderboard with 25-foot eagle putt at the par-five second hole and added birdies at the fifth, sixth and eighth holes.

After a string of six pars, birdies at the 15th and 17th lifted Fowler to third place and and accomplished his mission on moving day at Augusta National.

"We did what we needed to do today to give us a chance to win tomorrow (Sunday)," Fowler, who sits at nine under, said.

"I can't control anyone else other than put birdies up on the board.

"We're definitely in striking distance to put together a good round of golf like we did today, and we'll see what happens."

Fowler was in prime position last year, one stroke off the pace entering the final round before a 76 dropped him down into a tie for 11th.

"Last year, at times, I may have gotten maybe too defensive or too aggressive and you learn from that and move on," he said.

"The big thing is sticking to what we've been doing well all week, continue to stick with our game plan.

"I'm definitely playing this golf course the best I have ever as far as how comfortable I am on each and every hole.

"Looking forward to keeping that going."