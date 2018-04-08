News

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
The numbers on day three at the Masters

Evin Priest
AAP /

DAY THREE AT THE MASTERS:

THIRD-ROUND LEADERS - Patrick Reed (67, 14 under); Rory McIlroy (65, 11 under); and Rickie Fowler (65, nine under).

THE AUSSIES - Marc Leishman (73, six under, tied sixth); Cameron Smith (70, three under tied 12th); Jason Day (69, one under, tied 15th); Adam Scott (70, two over tied 30th).

BEST ROUND - McIlroy, Fowler, Jon Rahm (65).

SHOT OF THE DAY - McIlroy chipped in for eagle at the par-5 eighth hole to keep leader Reed within striking distance.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "I'm really excited to show everyone what I've got, to show Patrick Reed what I've got and all the pressure is on him." McIlroy on his Sunday final-group pairing with Reed.

